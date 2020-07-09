Rent Calculator
4719 March Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:30 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4719 March Avenue
4719 March Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4719 March Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Great location. Surrounded by new homes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4719 March Avenue have any available units?
4719 March Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4719 March Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4719 March Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4719 March Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4719 March Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4719 March Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4719 March Avenue offers parking.
Does 4719 March Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4719 March Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4719 March Avenue have a pool?
No, 4719 March Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4719 March Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4719 March Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4719 March Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4719 March Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4719 March Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4719 March Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
