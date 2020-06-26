Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4718 Jamiaca St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4718 Jamiaca St
Last updated August 6 2019 at 9:50 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4718 Jamiaca St
4718 Jamaica Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4718 Jamaica Street, Dallas, TX 75210
South Dallas
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom home in Dallas! - Built in 2011, this Dallas home offers a single car garage, stainless still appliances, pantry and tile floors. Close to nearby parks and recreation. Call to view today!
(RLNE5074338)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4718 Jamiaca St have any available units?
4718 Jamiaca St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4718 Jamiaca St currently offering any rent specials?
4718 Jamiaca St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4718 Jamiaca St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4718 Jamiaca St is pet friendly.
Does 4718 Jamiaca St offer parking?
Yes, 4718 Jamiaca St offers parking.
Does 4718 Jamiaca St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4718 Jamiaca St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4718 Jamiaca St have a pool?
No, 4718 Jamiaca St does not have a pool.
Does 4718 Jamiaca St have accessible units?
No, 4718 Jamiaca St does not have accessible units.
Does 4718 Jamiaca St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4718 Jamiaca St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4718 Jamiaca St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4718 Jamiaca St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75225
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University