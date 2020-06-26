A nice house in a great location. Close to loop 12 and highway 67. Good for commute and shopping. It has a huge front yard and back yard. Lot 0.4 ACRE!!! Three bedrooms with recently polished wood floor and new roof. Spacious living room and dining rooms. A two car garage has laundry connections.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4718 Dove Creek Way have any available units?
4718 Dove Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 4718 Dove Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
4718 Dove Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.