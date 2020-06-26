4718 Dove Creek Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A nice house in a great location. Close to loop 12 and highway 67. Good for commute and shopping. It has a huge front yard and back yard. Lot 0.4 ACRE!!! Three bedrooms with recently polished wood floor and new roof. Spacious living room and dining rooms. A two car garage has laundry connections.