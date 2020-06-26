All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
4718 Dove Creek Way
Last updated August 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

4718 Dove Creek Way

4718 Dove Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

4718 Dove Creek Way, Dallas, TX 75232
Redbird

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A nice house in a great location. Close to loop 12 and highway 67. Good for commute and shopping. It has a huge front yard and back yard. Lot 0.4 ACRE!!! Three bedrooms with recently polished wood floor and new roof. Spacious living room and dining rooms. A two car garage has laundry connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4718 Dove Creek Way have any available units?
4718 Dove Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4718 Dove Creek Way have?
Some of 4718 Dove Creek Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4718 Dove Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
4718 Dove Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4718 Dove Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 4718 Dove Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4718 Dove Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 4718 Dove Creek Way offers parking.
Does 4718 Dove Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4718 Dove Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4718 Dove Creek Way have a pool?
No, 4718 Dove Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 4718 Dove Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 4718 Dove Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4718 Dove Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4718 Dove Creek Way has units with dishwashers.

