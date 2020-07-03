Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
4708 BARSTOW Boulevard
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:04 AM
1 of 12
4708 BARSTOW Boulevard
4708 Barstow Boulevard
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4708 Barstow Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75236
Redbird
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home available for a great price! Fenced backyard. New paint. New flooring. Updated bathroom.
APP FEE $50 per adult. Apply Online or TAR App accepted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4708 BARSTOW Boulevard have any available units?
4708 BARSTOW Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4708 BARSTOW Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4708 BARSTOW Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 BARSTOW Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4708 BARSTOW Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4708 BARSTOW Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4708 BARSTOW Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4708 BARSTOW Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 BARSTOW Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 BARSTOW Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4708 BARSTOW Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4708 BARSTOW Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4708 BARSTOW Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 BARSTOW Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 BARSTOW Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4708 BARSTOW Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4708 BARSTOW Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
