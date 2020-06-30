Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4706 E Frio Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4706 E Frio Drive
4706 E Frio Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
4706 E Frio Dr, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This property has been remodeled and updated! 4 large bedrooms, 2 bath, Kitchen with refrigerator, laundry room, fenced yard, storage building in back yard.
Ready to move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4706 E Frio Drive have any available units?
4706 E Frio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4706 E Frio Drive have?
Some of 4706 E Frio Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4706 E Frio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4706 E Frio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 E Frio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4706 E Frio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4706 E Frio Drive offer parking?
No, 4706 E Frio Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4706 E Frio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4706 E Frio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 E Frio Drive have a pool?
No, 4706 E Frio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4706 E Frio Drive have accessible units?
No, 4706 E Frio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 E Frio Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4706 E Frio Drive has units with dishwashers.
