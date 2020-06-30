4706 E Frio Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This property has been remodeled and updated! 4 large bedrooms, 2 bath, Kitchen with refrigerator, laundry room, fenced yard, storage building in back yard.



Ready to move in!