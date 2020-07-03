Rent Calculator
4705 Worth Street
4705 Worth Street
4705 Worth Street
Location
4705 Worth Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
new construction
One of a kind, new construction of Folk Victorian Style house in the flourishing Buckner Park neighborhood, located in the midst of Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum and the coveted EPIC commercial venue.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4705 Worth Street have any available units?
4705 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4705 Worth Street have?
Some of 4705 Worth Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4705 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 4705 Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4705 Worth Street offer parking?
No, 4705 Worth Street does not offer parking.
Does 4705 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 4705 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 4705 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4705 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.
