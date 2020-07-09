All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4640 McKinney Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4640 McKinney Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

4640 McKinney Ave

4640 McKinney Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4640 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5730293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 McKinney Ave have any available units?
4640 McKinney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4640 McKinney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4640 McKinney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 McKinney Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4640 McKinney Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4640 McKinney Ave offer parking?
No, 4640 McKinney Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4640 McKinney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4640 McKinney Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 McKinney Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4640 McKinney Ave has a pool.
Does 4640 McKinney Ave have accessible units?
No, 4640 McKinney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 McKinney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4640 McKinney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4640 McKinney Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4640 McKinney Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Oakwood
2538 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
The Trousdale
3328 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75219
State Thomas Ravello
2610 Allen St
Dallas, TX 75204
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University