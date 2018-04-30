Rent Calculator
4640 Country Creek Drive
4640 Country Creek Drive
No Longer Available
Location
4640 Country Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75236
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 2 story condo features one bedroom, one full bathroom upstairs, living room and kitchen downstairs. Private patio and open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4640 Country Creek Drive have any available units?
4640 Country Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4640 Country Creek Drive have?
Some of 4640 Country Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4640 Country Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4640 Country Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 Country Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4640 Country Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4640 Country Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4640 Country Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 4640 Country Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4640 Country Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 Country Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4640 Country Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4640 Country Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4640 Country Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 Country Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4640 Country Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
