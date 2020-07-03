All apartments in Dallas
4634 Virginia Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:31 PM

4634 Virginia Avenue

4634 Virginia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4634 Virginia Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
New construction, never lived in! All appliances included and owner will take care of the yard. Large 3 story townhome with 2 identical master suites on the 3rd floor. Additional bedroom or second living area on the 1st floor with private bath and door to the rear yard. The 2 master suites each feature walk in closets and spa like baths with soaking tub and large shower. Main living level with custom kitchen including all stainless appliances including refrigerator. Oversized living area with gas fireplace, half bath and balcony overlooking rear yard. Pets permitted with pet fee-deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4634 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
4634 Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4634 Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 4634 Virginia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4634 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4634 Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4634 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4634 Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4634 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4634 Virginia Avenue offers parking.
Does 4634 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4634 Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4634 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 4634 Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4634 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4634 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4634 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4634 Virginia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

