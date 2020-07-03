4634 Virginia Avenue

Amenities

New construction, never lived in! All appliances included and owner will take care of the yard. Large 3 story townhome with 2 identical master suites on the 3rd floor. Additional bedroom or second living area on the 1st floor with private bath and door to the rear yard. The 2 master suites each feature walk in closets and spa like baths with soaking tub and large shower. Main living level with custom kitchen including all stainless appliances including refrigerator. Oversized living area with gas fireplace, half bath and balcony overlooking rear yard. Pets permitted with pet fee-deposit.