4632 Virginia Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Fabulous new construction with equal double master suites perfect for a roommate arrangement. Additional 3rd bedroom or 2nd living area with a dedicated bathroom opens to a private fenced patio-yard. Pet welcome with deposit.