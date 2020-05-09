All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 9 2019 at 7:36 PM

4632 Virginia Avenue

4632 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4632 Virginia Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Fabulous new construction with equal double master suites perfect for a roommate arrangement. Additional 3rd bedroom or 2nd living area with a dedicated bathroom opens to a private fenced patio-yard. Pet welcome with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4632 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
4632 Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4632 Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 4632 Virginia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4632 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4632 Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4632 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4632 Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4632 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4632 Virginia Avenue offers parking.
Does 4632 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4632 Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4632 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 4632 Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4632 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4632 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4632 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4632 Virginia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

