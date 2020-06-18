Rent Calculator
4631 Timber Wood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4631 Timber Wood Drive
4631 Timber Wood Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
4631 Timber Wood Dr, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very spacious home with large fourth bedroom or den. Ceramic tile throughout. Fenced back yard. Easy access to downtown Dallas as well as Grand Prairie.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4631 Timber Wood Drive have any available units?
4631 Timber Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4631 Timber Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4631 Timber Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 Timber Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4631 Timber Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4631 Timber Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 4631 Timber Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4631 Timber Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4631 Timber Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 Timber Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 4631 Timber Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4631 Timber Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4631 Timber Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 Timber Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4631 Timber Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4631 Timber Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4631 Timber Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
