UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4627 Corregidor St have any available units?
4627 Corregidor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4627 Corregidor St have?
Some of 4627 Corregidor St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 Corregidor St currently offering any rent specials?
4627 Corregidor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 Corregidor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4627 Corregidor St is pet friendly.
Does 4627 Corregidor St offer parking?
No, 4627 Corregidor St does not offer parking.
Does 4627 Corregidor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4627 Corregidor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 Corregidor St have a pool?
No, 4627 Corregidor St does not have a pool.
Does 4627 Corregidor St have accessible units?
No, 4627 Corregidor St does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 Corregidor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4627 Corregidor St has units with dishwashers.
