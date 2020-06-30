All apartments in Dallas
4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive
4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive

4622 Country Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4622 Country Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75236

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. New paint. Quiet complex. Water included.No Pets! APP FEE $50 PER ADULT. APPLY ONLINE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive have any available units?
4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive have?
Some of 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive offer parking?
No, 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive has a pool.
Does 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive have accessible units?
No, 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive has units with dishwashers.

