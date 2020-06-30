Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive
4622 Country Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4622 Country Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75236
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. New paint. Quiet complex. Water included.No Pets! APP FEE $50 PER ADULT. APPLY ONLINE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive have any available units?
4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive have?
Some of 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive offer parking?
No, 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive has a pool.
Does 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive have accessible units?
No, 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4622 COUNTRY CREEK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
