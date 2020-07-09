Rent Calculator
4618 Lester Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 1:49 AM
4618 Lester Drive
4618 Lester Drive
No Longer Available
Location
4618 Lester Drive, Dallas, TX 75219
Amenities
garage
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4618 Lester Drive have any available units?
4618 Lester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4618 Lester Drive have?
Some of 4618 Lester Drive's amenities include garage, ice maker, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4618 Lester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4618 Lester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 Lester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4618 Lester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4618 Lester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4618 Lester Drive offers parking.
Does 4618 Lester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4618 Lester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 Lester Drive have a pool?
No, 4618 Lester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4618 Lester Drive have accessible units?
No, 4618 Lester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 Lester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4618 Lester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
