2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Red Bird. 1 car attached garage. Good sized bedrooms. Gas Range - Oven, and dishwasher (to be installed before move-in). Tenant to bring their own refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4611 Dove Creek Way have any available units?
4611 Dove Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 Dove Creek Way have?
Some of 4611 Dove Creek Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 Dove Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
4611 Dove Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.