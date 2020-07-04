All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4611 Dove Creek Way

4611 Dove Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

4611 Dove Creek Way, Dallas, TX 75232
Redbird

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Red Bird. 1 car attached garage. Good sized bedrooms. Gas Range - Oven, and dishwasher (to be installed before move-in). Tenant to bring their own refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 Dove Creek Way have any available units?
4611 Dove Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 Dove Creek Way have?
Some of 4611 Dove Creek Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 Dove Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
4611 Dove Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 Dove Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 4611 Dove Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4611 Dove Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 4611 Dove Creek Way offers parking.
Does 4611 Dove Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4611 Dove Creek Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 Dove Creek Way have a pool?
No, 4611 Dove Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 4611 Dove Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 4611 Dove Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 Dove Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4611 Dove Creek Way has units with dishwashers.

