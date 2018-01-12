All apartments in Dallas
459 Glencairn Drive
Last updated January 8 2020

459 Glencairn Drive

459 Glencairn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

459 Glencairn Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4bd-3ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Glencairn Drive have any available units?
459 Glencairn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 459 Glencairn Drive have?
Some of 459 Glencairn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 Glencairn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
459 Glencairn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Glencairn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 459 Glencairn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 459 Glencairn Drive offer parking?
No, 459 Glencairn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 459 Glencairn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 Glencairn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Glencairn Drive have a pool?
No, 459 Glencairn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 459 Glencairn Drive have accessible units?
No, 459 Glencairn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Glencairn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 Glencairn Drive has units with dishwashers.

