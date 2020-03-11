Amenities

456 Josephine St. Available 10/30/19 Upgraded Townhome Near Uptown! - Upgraded Townhome Near Uptown! 2 Bedrooms each with a private bathroom. Enjoy the marble flooring and decorative lighting throughout the living area. Eat-in kitchen with granite counters, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has dual vanities, granite counters, jetted garden tub and separate frame-less shower. Enjoy the covered patio and the privacy from the new board on board fence. Great location near shopping and fine dining!



(RLNE2566254)