Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:29 AM

456 Josephine St.

456 Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

456 Josephine Street, Dallas, TX 75246

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
456 Josephine St. Available 10/30/19 Upgraded Townhome Near Uptown! - Upgraded Townhome Near Uptown! 2 Bedrooms each with a private bathroom. Enjoy the marble flooring and decorative lighting throughout the living area. Eat-in kitchen with granite counters, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has dual vanities, granite counters, jetted garden tub and separate frame-less shower. Enjoy the covered patio and the privacy from the new board on board fence. Great location near shopping and fine dining!

(RLNE2566254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Josephine St. have any available units?
456 Josephine St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 Josephine St. have?
Some of 456 Josephine St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Josephine St. currently offering any rent specials?
456 Josephine St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Josephine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 Josephine St. is pet friendly.
Does 456 Josephine St. offer parking?
No, 456 Josephine St. does not offer parking.
Does 456 Josephine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Josephine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Josephine St. have a pool?
No, 456 Josephine St. does not have a pool.
Does 456 Josephine St. have accessible units?
No, 456 Josephine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Josephine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 Josephine St. does not have units with dishwashers.

