Last updated May 31 2020 at 8:37 PM

455 Pleasant Vista Drive

455 Pleasant Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

455 Pleasant Vista Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Pleasant Vista Drive have any available units?
455 Pleasant Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 455 Pleasant Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
455 Pleasant Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Pleasant Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 Pleasant Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 455 Pleasant Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 455 Pleasant Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 455 Pleasant Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 Pleasant Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Pleasant Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 455 Pleasant Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 455 Pleasant Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 455 Pleasant Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Pleasant Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 Pleasant Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 455 Pleasant Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 Pleasant Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

