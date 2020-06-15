Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4545 Colwick Drive
4545 Colwick Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4545 Colwick Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home 2 bedrooms and one bath. Home has siding, window units for air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4545 Colwick Drive have any available units?
4545 Colwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4545 Colwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Colwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Colwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4545 Colwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4545 Colwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4545 Colwick Drive offers parking.
Does 4545 Colwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 Colwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Colwick Drive have a pool?
No, 4545 Colwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4545 Colwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 4545 Colwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Colwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4545 Colwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4545 Colwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4545 Colwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
