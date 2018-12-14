All apartments in Dallas
4536 Glenwick Lane
4536 Glenwick Lane

4536 Glenwick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4536 Glenwick Lane, Dallas, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location and Highland park schools. Two story Condo with open floor plan.Two upstairs bedrooms with ample closet space and 2 full baths. washer and dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 Glenwick Lane have any available units?
4536 Glenwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 Glenwick Lane have?
Some of 4536 Glenwick Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 Glenwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4536 Glenwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 Glenwick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4536 Glenwick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4536 Glenwick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4536 Glenwick Lane offers parking.
Does 4536 Glenwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4536 Glenwick Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 Glenwick Lane have a pool?
No, 4536 Glenwick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4536 Glenwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 4536 Glenwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 Glenwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4536 Glenwick Lane has units with dishwashers.

