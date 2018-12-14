Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4536 Glenwick Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4536 Glenwick Lane
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4536 Glenwick Lane
4536 Glenwick Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4536 Glenwick Lane, Dallas, TX 75205
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location and Highland park schools. Two story Condo with open floor plan.Two upstairs bedrooms with ample closet space and 2 full baths. washer and dryer included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4536 Glenwick Lane have any available units?
4536 Glenwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4536 Glenwick Lane have?
Some of 4536 Glenwick Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4536 Glenwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4536 Glenwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 Glenwick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4536 Glenwick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4536 Glenwick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4536 Glenwick Lane offers parking.
Does 4536 Glenwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4536 Glenwick Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 Glenwick Lane have a pool?
No, 4536 Glenwick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4536 Glenwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 4536 Glenwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 Glenwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4536 Glenwick Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1809 Bennett
1809-1811 Bennett Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Stardust Lofts
5727 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Amelia at Farmers Market
999 South Harwood Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University