4527 Stigall Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4527 Stigall Drive
4527 Stigall St
·
No Longer Available
Location
4527 Stigall St, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful remodeled property ready for your customers. Near shopping and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4527 Stigall Drive have any available units?
4527 Stigall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4527 Stigall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4527 Stigall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 Stigall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4527 Stigall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4527 Stigall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4527 Stigall Drive offers parking.
Does 4527 Stigall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4527 Stigall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 Stigall Drive have a pool?
No, 4527 Stigall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4527 Stigall Drive have accessible units?
No, 4527 Stigall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 Stigall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4527 Stigall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4527 Stigall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4527 Stigall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
