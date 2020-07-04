All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4527 Stigall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4527 Stigall Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4527 Stigall Drive

4527 Stigall St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Greenway Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4527 Stigall St, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful remodeled property ready for your customers. Near shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 Stigall Drive have any available units?
4527 Stigall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4527 Stigall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4527 Stigall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 Stigall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4527 Stigall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4527 Stigall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4527 Stigall Drive offers parking.
Does 4527 Stigall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4527 Stigall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 Stigall Drive have a pool?
No, 4527 Stigall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4527 Stigall Drive have accessible units?
No, 4527 Stigall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 Stigall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4527 Stigall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4527 Stigall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4527 Stigall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monaco On The Trail
3003 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street
Dallas, TX 75204
SKYE at Turtle Creek
2217 Ivan St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University