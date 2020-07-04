4525 Gilbert Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully refreshed and updated Condo in Oak Lawn neighborhood, near Highland Park! Cool, 2nd level unit with designer light fixtures, window coverings, Nest thermostat, fresh paint & engineered wood flooring throughout. Kitchen includes built-in storage, appliances, dual farm sink, & granite counters with eat-in bar. Updated bath features sleek vanity sink with ample storage & large tub-shower with dual showerheads. Rare washer & dryer included in-unit. Secured, gated entries. Walk to Whole Foods & neighborhood eateries. Community patio with dining area. Includes 1 uncovered parking space (#18).