4525 Gilbert Avenue

Amenities
Fully refreshed and updated Condo in Oak Lawn neighborhood, near Highland Park! Cool, 2nd level unit with designer light fixtures, window coverings, Nest thermostat, fresh paint & engineered wood flooring throughout. Kitchen includes built-in storage, appliances, dual farm sink, & granite counters with eat-in bar. Updated bath features sleek vanity sink with ample storage & large tub-shower with dual showerheads. Rare washer & dryer included in-unit. Secured, gated entries. Walk to Whole Foods & neighborhood eateries. Community patio with dining area. Includes 1 uncovered parking space (#18).