Last updated November 23 2019 at 2:40 AM

4525 Gilbert Avenue

4525 Gilbert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4525 Gilbert Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Fully refreshed and updated Condo in Oak Lawn neighborhood, near Highland Park! Cool, 2nd level unit with designer light fixtures, window coverings, Nest thermostat, fresh paint & engineered wood flooring throughout. Kitchen includes built-in storage, appliances, dual farm sink, & granite counters with eat-in bar. Updated bath features sleek vanity sink with ample storage & large tub-shower with dual showerheads. Rare washer & dryer included in-unit. Secured, gated entries. Walk to Whole Foods & neighborhood eateries. Community patio with dining area. Includes 1 uncovered parking space (#18).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Gilbert Avenue have any available units?
4525 Gilbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 Gilbert Avenue have?
Some of 4525 Gilbert Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Gilbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Gilbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Gilbert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4525 Gilbert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4525 Gilbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Gilbert Avenue offers parking.
Does 4525 Gilbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4525 Gilbert Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Gilbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 4525 Gilbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Gilbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4525 Gilbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Gilbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4525 Gilbert Avenue has units with dishwashers.

