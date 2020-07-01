4502 Holland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy a tree lined neighborhood and views from your roof top or main floor balcony. This home has it all including an open floor plan, fenced yard, 3 bedroom 3 full baths 2 half baths and attached 2 car garage PLUS a top floor large BONUS ROOM with half bath and ROOF TOP balcony. Luxurious Kitchen made for the chef in the family with beautiful granite counters, breakfast bar and tons of appliances including a wine cooler, double ovens, huge walk in pantry. Relax in your Master suite with bay window sitting area, Master bath boasts a large glass framed shower, his and her's vanities and plenty of storage with walk in closets.