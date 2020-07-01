All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4502 Holland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4502 Holland Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

4502 Holland Avenue

4502 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4502 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy a tree lined neighborhood and views from your roof top or main floor balcony. This home has it all including an open floor plan, fenced yard, 3 bedroom 3 full baths 2 half baths and attached 2 car garage PLUS a top floor large BONUS ROOM with half bath and ROOF TOP balcony. Luxurious Kitchen made for the chef in the family with beautiful granite counters, breakfast bar and tons of appliances including a wine cooler, double ovens, huge walk in pantry. Relax in your Master suite with bay window sitting area, Master bath boasts a large glass framed shower, his and her's vanities and plenty of storage with walk in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4502 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4502 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 4502 Holland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4502 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4502 Holland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4502 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4502 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4502 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 Holland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4502 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4502 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4502 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4502 Holland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Grand Seasons
6069 Beltline Rd
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University