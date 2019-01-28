All apartments in Dallas
4500 Walnut Hill Lane

4500 Walnut Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75220

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
pool
media room
Available 04/01/20 4500 Walnut Hill Lane Estate - Property Id: 182758

Elegant 2 story Neoclassical Colonial. Originally built in 1940, this home was completely rebuilt in 2010. Some amenities include: Elevator, 39000 gallon pool, Gazebo, Library, Theater, 5 living areas, Office, Outdoor bar, Built-in 150 gallon saltwater aquarium, Treehouse.

This family friendly home is Perfect for entertaining

Available furnished or vacant

$14,900 per month - 12 month lease unfurnished
$16,000 per month - 6 month lease unfurnished
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Walnut Hill Lane have any available units?
4500 Walnut Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Walnut Hill Lane have?
Some of 4500 Walnut Hill Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Walnut Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Walnut Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Walnut Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4500 Walnut Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4500 Walnut Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 4500 Walnut Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4500 Walnut Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Walnut Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Walnut Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4500 Walnut Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 4500 Walnut Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 4500 Walnut Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Walnut Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Walnut Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

