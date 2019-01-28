Amenities
Available 04/01/20 4500 Walnut Hill Lane Estate - Property Id: 182758
Elegant 2 story Neoclassical Colonial. Originally built in 1940, this home was completely rebuilt in 2010. Some amenities include: Elevator, 39000 gallon pool, Gazebo, Library, Theater, 5 living areas, Office, Outdoor bar, Built-in 150 gallon saltwater aquarium, Treehouse.
This family friendly home is Perfect for entertaining
Available furnished or vacant
$14,900 per month - 12 month lease unfurnished
$16,000 per month - 6 month lease unfurnished
