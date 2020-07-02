4451 Canada Drive

Amenities
Charming as can bel!! IRVING ISD! New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertop, Updated Baths, Laminate Hardwood floors and Tile in Bath, and much much more. MOVE-IN READY!! This is a MUST SEE! $40 application fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send Residential Lease Application along with copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information including schools and dimensions.