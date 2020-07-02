All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:42 AM

4451 Canada Drive

4451 Canada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4451 Canada Drive, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming as can bel!! IRVING ISD! New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertop, Updated Baths, Laminate Hardwood floors and Tile in Bath, and much much more. MOVE-IN READY!! This is a MUST SEE! $40 application fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send Residential Lease Application along with copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information including schools and dimensions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4451 Canada Drive have any available units?
4451 Canada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4451 Canada Drive have?
Some of 4451 Canada Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4451 Canada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4451 Canada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4451 Canada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4451 Canada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4451 Canada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4451 Canada Drive offers parking.
Does 4451 Canada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4451 Canada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4451 Canada Drive have a pool?
No, 4451 Canada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4451 Canada Drive have accessible units?
No, 4451 Canada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4451 Canada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4451 Canada Drive has units with dishwashers.

