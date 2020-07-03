All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4435 Canal St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4435 Canal St
Last updated May 20 2019 at 12:08 PM

4435 Canal St

4435 Canal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4435 Canal Street, Dallas, TX 75210
South Dallas

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family $1000Monthly Rent 214-687-2725 - Property Id: 86153

Se habla espaol
214-687-2725

3 Bedroom
1 Bath
Renovated Good Conditions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86153
Property Id 86153

(RLNE4903847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4435 Canal St have any available units?
4435 Canal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4435 Canal St currently offering any rent specials?
4435 Canal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 Canal St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4435 Canal St is pet friendly.
Does 4435 Canal St offer parking?
No, 4435 Canal St does not offer parking.
Does 4435 Canal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4435 Canal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 Canal St have a pool?
No, 4435 Canal St does not have a pool.
Does 4435 Canal St have accessible units?
No, 4435 Canal St does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 Canal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4435 Canal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4435 Canal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4435 Canal St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Madison at Bellmar
10501 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
GARDEN VILLA
5121 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive
Dallas, TX 75206
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University