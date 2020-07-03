Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4435 Canal St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4435 Canal St
Last updated May 20 2019 at 12:08 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4435 Canal St
4435 Canal Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4435 Canal Street, Dallas, TX 75210
South Dallas
Amenities
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family $1000Monthly Rent 214-687-2725 - Property Id: 86153
Se habla espaol
214-687-2725
3 Bedroom
1 Bath
Renovated Good Conditions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86153
Property Id 86153
(RLNE4903847)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4435 Canal St have any available units?
4435 Canal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4435 Canal St currently offering any rent specials?
4435 Canal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 Canal St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4435 Canal St is pet friendly.
Does 4435 Canal St offer parking?
No, 4435 Canal St does not offer parking.
Does 4435 Canal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4435 Canal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 Canal St have a pool?
No, 4435 Canal St does not have a pool.
Does 4435 Canal St have accessible units?
No, 4435 Canal St does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 Canal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4435 Canal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4435 Canal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4435 Canal St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Madison at Bellmar
10501 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
GARDEN VILLA
5121 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive
Dallas, TX 75206
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University