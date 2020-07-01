Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4434 Somerville Avenue.
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4434 Somerville Avenue
4434 Somerville Avenue
4434 Somerville Avenue
Location
4434 Somerville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with one car attached garage feeding into Mockingbird Elementary on a low traffic cul de sac. Available immediately
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4434 Somerville Avenue have any available units?
4434 Somerville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4434 Somerville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4434 Somerville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 Somerville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4434 Somerville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4434 Somerville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4434 Somerville Avenue offers parking.
Does 4434 Somerville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4434 Somerville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 Somerville Avenue have a pool?
No, 4434 Somerville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4434 Somerville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4434 Somerville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 Somerville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4434 Somerville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4434 Somerville Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4434 Somerville Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
