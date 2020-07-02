Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
4432 Bowser Avenue
4432 Bowser Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4432 Bowser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms and 1 half bath. Built in 2008. Balconies and fireplace. End unit with lots of light. Building only has 4 units. Great location. Bowser, just 2 blocks from Whole Foods.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4432 Bowser Avenue have any available units?
4432 Bowser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4432 Bowser Avenue have?
Some of 4432 Bowser Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4432 Bowser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4432 Bowser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 Bowser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4432 Bowser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4432 Bowser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4432 Bowser Avenue offers parking.
Does 4432 Bowser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4432 Bowser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 Bowser Avenue have a pool?
No, 4432 Bowser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4432 Bowser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4432 Bowser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 Bowser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4432 Bowser Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
