Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4429 COLGATE Avenue
Last updated March 30 2019 at 8:57 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4429 COLGATE Avenue
4429 Colgate Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4429 Colgate Avenue, Dallas, TX 75225
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
LOVELY QUAINT THREE BEDROOM PARK CITIES SCHOOLS CLOSE SHOPPING AND CONVIENT TO DOWNTOWN OWNER BROKER
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4429 COLGATE Avenue have any available units?
4429 COLGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4429 COLGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4429 COLGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 COLGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4429 COLGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4429 COLGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4429 COLGATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4429 COLGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 COLGATE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 COLGATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4429 COLGATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4429 COLGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4429 COLGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 COLGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4429 COLGATE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4429 COLGATE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4429 COLGATE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
