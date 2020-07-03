All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4427 Canal St
Last updated September 1 2019 at 1:31 AM

4427 Canal St

4427 Canal Street · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

4427 Canal Street, Dallas, TX 75210
South Dallas

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home that has been freshly renovated. New paint, new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom. You will enjoy the backyard with privacy fence. App Fee $35/adult. Security Deposit $800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 Canal St have any available units?
4427 Canal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4427 Canal St currently offering any rent specials?
4427 Canal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 Canal St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4427 Canal St is pet friendly.
Does 4427 Canal St offer parking?
No, 4427 Canal St does not offer parking.
Does 4427 Canal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4427 Canal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 Canal St have a pool?
No, 4427 Canal St does not have a pool.
Does 4427 Canal St have accessible units?
No, 4427 Canal St does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 Canal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4427 Canal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4427 Canal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4427 Canal St does not have units with air conditioning.

