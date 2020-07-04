4424 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219 North Oaklawn
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
Very neat charming 2 bedroom condo positioned in heart of North Oak Lawn. Open light and bright family room with courtyard patio. Cozy wood burning fireplace. Balconies upstairs for for that fall and spring breeze. Frig washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
