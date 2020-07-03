4422 Alta Vista Lane

LOVELY SINGLY FAMILY HOME ON A HUGE LOT ( 100 X 190 ) .ENJOY THE BREAKFAST ROOM IN THE MORNINGS AND THE PATIO IN THE EVENINGS. WALK TO THE YMCA-4 BLOCKS OR HOCKADAY 3 BLOCKS.AVALABLE FOR OCCUPANCY EARLY JULY .OWNER BROKER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
