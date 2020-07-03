All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
4422 Alta Vista Lane
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:36 PM

4422 Alta Vista Lane

4422 Alta Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4422 Alta Vista Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Hockaday

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOVELY SINGLY FAMILY HOME ON A HUGE LOT ( 100 X 190 ) .ENJOY THE BREAKFAST ROOM IN THE MORNINGS AND THE PATIO IN THE EVENINGS. WALK TO THE YMCA-4 BLOCKS OR HOCKADAY 3 BLOCKS.AVALABLE FOR OCCUPANCY EARLY JULY .OWNER BROKER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Alta Vista Lane have any available units?
4422 Alta Vista Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4422 Alta Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Alta Vista Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Alta Vista Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4422 Alta Vista Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4422 Alta Vista Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4422 Alta Vista Lane offers parking.
Does 4422 Alta Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 Alta Vista Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Alta Vista Lane have a pool?
No, 4422 Alta Vista Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4422 Alta Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 4422 Alta Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 Alta Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4422 Alta Vista Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4422 Alta Vista Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4422 Alta Vista Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

