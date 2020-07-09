All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4420 Maple Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4420 Maple Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

4420 Maple Ave

4420 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4420 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5780482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Maple Ave have any available units?
4420 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4420 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4420 Maple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4420 Maple Ave offer parking?
No, 4420 Maple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4420 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 Maple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Maple Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4420 Maple Ave has a pool.
Does 4420 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 4420 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4420 Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4420 Maple Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4420 Maple Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
The Trousdale
3328 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75219
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University