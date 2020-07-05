Rent Calculator
4418 Travis Street
4418 Travis Street
4418 Travis Street
Location
4418 Travis Street, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Impeccable location within walking distance to Knox Henderson. Wood flooring through out with new vanities and new appliances. Fresh paint and pool on premises.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4418 Travis Street have any available units?
4418 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4418 Travis Street have?
Some of 4418 Travis Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4418 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4418 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 Travis Street pet-friendly?
No, 4418 Travis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4418 Travis Street offer parking?
No, 4418 Travis Street does not offer parking.
Does 4418 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4418 Travis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 Travis Street have a pool?
Yes, 4418 Travis Street has a pool.
Does 4418 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 4418 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4418 Travis Street has units with dishwashers.
