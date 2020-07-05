4416 N. Hall Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Adorable Furnished Guest House - Private guesthouse in cute neighborhood with big trees and beautiful homes. One bedroom and one bath that was recently remodeled and furnished to be used for short or long term furnished housing. Fully equipped kitchen with comfortable bed and high quality linens. All our units are professionally cleaned and well maintained.



(RLNE4530456)