4416 N. Hall Street

Amenities
Adorable Furnished Guest House - Private guesthouse in cute neighborhood with big trees and beautiful homes. One bedroom and one bath that was recently remodeled and furnished to be used for short or long term furnished housing. Fully equipped kitchen with comfortable bed and high quality linens. All our units are professionally cleaned and well maintained.\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Cable Internet, Cable TV, Fully Furnished, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Wi-Fi
(RLNE4530456)