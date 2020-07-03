Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
4415 Hilltop Street
4415 Hilltop Street
4415 Hilltop Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4415 Hilltop Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great property giving you the independence of a home feel, located in the heart of Downtown Dallas. Freshly painted, wood floors, vinyl floors, all appliances. Tenant only pay electric.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4415 Hilltop Street have any available units?
4415 Hilltop Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4415 Hilltop Street have?
Some of 4415 Hilltop Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 4415 Hilltop Street currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Hilltop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Hilltop Street pet-friendly?
No, 4415 Hilltop Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4415 Hilltop Street offer parking?
Yes, 4415 Hilltop Street offers parking.
Does 4415 Hilltop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 Hilltop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Hilltop Street have a pool?
No, 4415 Hilltop Street does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Hilltop Street have accessible units?
No, 4415 Hilltop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Hilltop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 Hilltop Street does not have units with dishwashers.
