Last updated February 7 2020 at 1:12 AM

4414 Worth Street

4414 Worth Street · No Longer Available
Location

4414 Worth Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
green community
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
key fob access
$100 utility charge monthly for the first person $50 other occupants monthly covers; gas, water, trash,1 parking space, free laundry on-site 100 MBSP designated internet own IP address and router Electronic keyless entry Designer wall color Black concrete flooring in all rooms but bathroom where there is travertine new central ac heat high seer ratingnew stainless steel stove , refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave garbage disposal all appliances are energy savers. New everything the building has just been remodeled GREEN BUILDING New double pane low-E windows. LOVE PETS: Pets less than 45 pds no pet deposit. Pets over 45 pds require a refundable $125 pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Worth Street have any available units?
4414 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 Worth Street have?
Some of 4414 Worth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Worth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4414 Worth Street is pet friendly.
Does 4414 Worth Street offer parking?
Yes, 4414 Worth Street offers parking.
Does 4414 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 4414 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 4414 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 4414 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4414 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.

