4414 Worth Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly green community on-site laundry parking internet access key fob access

$100 utility charge monthly for the first person $50 other occupants monthly covers; gas, water, trash,1 parking space, free laundry on-site 100 MBSP designated internet own IP address and router Electronic keyless entry Designer wall color Black concrete flooring in all rooms but bathroom where there is travertine new central ac heat high seer ratingnew stainless steel stove , refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave garbage disposal all appliances are energy savers. New everything the building has just been remodeled GREEN BUILDING New double pane low-E windows. LOVE PETS: Pets less than 45 pds no pet deposit. Pets over 45 pds require a refundable $125 pet deposit