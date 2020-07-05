All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:31 AM

4411 Mckinney Avenue

4411 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4411 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully kept 2 bedroom townhouse in Knox Henderson. This unit was completely remodeled from top to bottom in 2017, including all new counter tops, floors, fixtures, paint, and appliances. This unit comes with an attached 2 car garage and private balcony off of the living room. Interior includes Carrera marble, 10ft ceilings, an open floor plac, and elegant updates, making this one of the best units in the complex. Community is within a couple minute walk to Knox St, the Katy Trail, and all the restaurants you could possible need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 Mckinney Avenue have any available units?
4411 Mckinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 Mckinney Avenue have?
Some of 4411 Mckinney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 Mckinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Mckinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Mckinney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4411 Mckinney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4411 Mckinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4411 Mckinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 4411 Mckinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4411 Mckinney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Mckinney Avenue have a pool?
No, 4411 Mckinney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Mckinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4411 Mckinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Mckinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 Mckinney Avenue has units with dishwashers.

