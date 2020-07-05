4411 Mckinney Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully kept 2 bedroom townhouse in Knox Henderson. This unit was completely remodeled from top to bottom in 2017, including all new counter tops, floors, fixtures, paint, and appliances. This unit comes with an attached 2 car garage and private balcony off of the living room. Interior includes Carrera marble, 10ft ceilings, an open floor plac, and elegant updates, making this one of the best units in the complex. Community is within a couple minute walk to Knox St, the Katy Trail, and all the restaurants you could possible need.