Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4411 Bowser Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4411 Bowser Avenue

4411 Bowser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4411 Bowser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A wonderful condo in a secure area. Near Whole Foods and Highland Park. Front faces street with nice balcony. Open floor plan. Great closets contemporary with hardwood floors and stainless appliances and granite counters. Tenant must have great credit. Agent or owner to be present for all showings. Secure assigned covered parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 Bowser Avenue have any available units?
4411 Bowser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 Bowser Avenue have?
Some of 4411 Bowser Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 Bowser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Bowser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Bowser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4411 Bowser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4411 Bowser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4411 Bowser Avenue offers parking.
Does 4411 Bowser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 Bowser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Bowser Avenue have a pool?
No, 4411 Bowser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Bowser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4411 Bowser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Bowser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4411 Bowser Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

