4411 Bowser Avenue

A wonderful condo in a secure area. Near Whole Foods and Highland Park. Front faces street with nice balcony. Open floor plan. Great closets contemporary with hardwood floors and stainless appliances and granite counters. Tenant must have great credit. Agent or owner to be present for all showings. Secure assigned covered parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
