441 Bluewood Drive
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:57 AM
1 of 6
441 Bluewood Drive
441 Bluewood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
441 Bluewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Check out this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Home has been updated Hardwood flooring through the entire home. Oversize backyard for summer fun activities. Minutes away from downtown Dallas.
SECTION 8 ONLY . Agent and Buyer verify schools and room dimensions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 441 Bluewood Drive have any available units?
441 Bluewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 441 Bluewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
441 Bluewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Bluewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 441 Bluewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 441 Bluewood Drive offer parking?
No, 441 Bluewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 441 Bluewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Bluewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Bluewood Drive have a pool?
No, 441 Bluewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 441 Bluewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 441 Bluewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Bluewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 Bluewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 441 Bluewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 Bluewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
