4408 Forest Bend Road
Last updated May 17 2019 at 5:49 PM
1 of 9
4408 Forest Bend Road
4408 Forest Bend Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4408 Forest Bend Road, Dallas, TX 75244
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully equipment residential care home. This home is in the beginning stages of a complete renovation. Will lease for $10Kmo as-is or $15Kmo after renovation is complete.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4408 Forest Bend Road have any available units?
4408 Forest Bend Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4408 Forest Bend Road have?
Some of 4408 Forest Bend Road's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4408 Forest Bend Road currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Forest Bend Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Forest Bend Road pet-friendly?
No, 4408 Forest Bend Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4408 Forest Bend Road offer parking?
No, 4408 Forest Bend Road does not offer parking.
Does 4408 Forest Bend Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 Forest Bend Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Forest Bend Road have a pool?
No, 4408 Forest Bend Road does not have a pool.
Does 4408 Forest Bend Road have accessible units?
No, 4408 Forest Bend Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Forest Bend Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4408 Forest Bend Road does not have units with dishwashers.
