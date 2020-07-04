All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4406 Newmore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4406 Newmore Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:24 AM

4406 Newmore Avenue

4406 Newmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Greenway Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4406 Newmore Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Inside, outside and underneath its all fabulous! Fully Furnished. This new build in Greenway Terrace, just minutes to Love Field, Park Cities, and tollway is splendid! Inside - 10ft ceilings, 8ft doors, custom cabinets with high gloss factory paint, soft close door and drawers plus stainless pulls. More inside? O.K. Elfa shelving system in all closets, Bianco Latte Quartz throughout, and beautiful decorative lighting, Security. Outside - Cameras, Ring doorbell, stunning fans and lighting. Short term rental 2 month minimum, we work with insurance, all bills paid, fully furnished, landscaping included, pets ok with restrictions, automatic lease extensions with 2 weeks final notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 Newmore Avenue have any available units?
4406 Newmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4406 Newmore Avenue have?
Some of 4406 Newmore Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 Newmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4406 Newmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 Newmore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4406 Newmore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4406 Newmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4406 Newmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 4406 Newmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4406 Newmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 Newmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 4406 Newmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4406 Newmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4406 Newmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 Newmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4406 Newmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road
Dallas, TX 75240
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Lincoln Court
3838 Rawlins St
Dallas, TX 75219
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University