4406 Newmore Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Inside, outside and underneath its all fabulous! Fully Furnished. This new build in Greenway Terrace, just minutes to Love Field, Park Cities, and tollway is splendid! Inside - 10ft ceilings, 8ft doors, custom cabinets with high gloss factory paint, soft close door and drawers plus stainless pulls. More inside? O.K. Elfa shelving system in all closets, Bianco Latte Quartz throughout, and beautiful decorative lighting, Security. Outside - Cameras, Ring doorbell, stunning fans and lighting. Short term rental 2 month minimum, we work with insurance, all bills paid, fully furnished, landscaping included, pets ok with restrictions, automatic lease extensions with 2 weeks final notice.