Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful fully renovated home on big, quiet corner lot in a fabulous location. Dark laminate wood floors throughout. Open kitchen to family room and wall of windows overlooking the covered patio and big backyard. Huge center island with granite countertops. Playroom offers more flexible living space. Big bedrms, lots of closet space. App. fee $40 per tenant over 18 years.

Easy access to Crestline Pk, Private schools, 635, Tollway and Galleria!!