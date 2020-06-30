4400 San Jacinto Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

The Avalon is located in the up and coming streets of Old East Dallas! Equipped with 16 newly renovated apartments that are sure to please with updated kitchens, full appliance packages and renovated bathrooms. All hitting exactly 400 square feet, these cozy 1 bedrooms are perfect for those who are on the go all the time and love to live most of their lives outside! As they say, amazing things come in small packages! This community renovation will be complete late February to early March, please give us a call if you are interested in a private tour within the next few weeks!