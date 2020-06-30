All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:44 PM

4400 San Jacinto Street

4400 San Jacinto Street · No Longer Available
Location

4400 San Jacinto Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The Avalon is located in the up and coming streets of Old East Dallas! Equipped with 16 newly renovated apartments that are sure to please with updated kitchens, full appliance packages and renovated bathrooms. All hitting exactly 400 square feet, these cozy 1 bedrooms are perfect for those who are on the go all the time and love to live most of their lives outside! As they say, amazing things come in small packages! This community renovation will be complete late February to early March, please give us a call if you are interested in a private tour within the next few weeks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 San Jacinto Street have any available units?
4400 San Jacinto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 San Jacinto Street have?
Some of 4400 San Jacinto Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 San Jacinto Street currently offering any rent specials?
4400 San Jacinto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 San Jacinto Street pet-friendly?
No, 4400 San Jacinto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4400 San Jacinto Street offer parking?
No, 4400 San Jacinto Street does not offer parking.
Does 4400 San Jacinto Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4400 San Jacinto Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 San Jacinto Street have a pool?
No, 4400 San Jacinto Street does not have a pool.
Does 4400 San Jacinto Street have accessible units?
No, 4400 San Jacinto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 San Jacinto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 San Jacinto Street has units with dishwashers.

