4357 Timberglen Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage tennis court

Enjoy low maintenance living in the heart of North Dallas with easy access to Dallas North Tollway & PGBTurnpike. Plano ISD! Light & bright, this UPDATED 3-bedroom, 3-bath home has GRANITE kitchen countertops, STAINLESS appliances. WOOD FLOORS, formal & casual living & dining. Large downstairs master suite w-garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks. 2nd BEDROOM DOWN w-full bath. Large 3rd bedroom up w-full bath. Fabulous outdoor private courtyard. HOA includes FRONT YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED, plus full access to POOL, FITNESS FACILITY & TENNIS COURTS. Walking distance to beautiful parks, duck pond, city library, restaurants & shopping.