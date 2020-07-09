4357 Timberglen Road

Amenities
Enjoy low maintenance living in the heart of North Dallas with easy access to Dallas North Tollway & PGBTurnpike. Plano ISD! Light & bright, this UPDATED 3-bedroom, 3-bath home has GRANITE kitchen countertops, STAINLESS appliances. WOOD FLOORS, formal & casual living & dining. Large downstairs master suite w-garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks. 2nd BEDROOM DOWN w-full bath. Large 3rd bedroom up w-full bath. Fabulous outdoor private courtyard. HOA includes FRONT YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED, plus full access to POOL, FITNESS FACILITY & TENNIS COURTS. Walking distance to beautiful parks, duck pond, city library, restaurants & shopping.