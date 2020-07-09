All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 23 2020

4357 Timberglen Road

4357 Timberglen Road · No Longer Available
Location

4357 Timberglen Road, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Enjoy low maintenance living in the heart of North Dallas with easy access to Dallas North Tollway & PGBTurnpike. Plano ISD! Light & bright, this UPDATED 3-bedroom, 3-bath home has GRANITE kitchen countertops, STAINLESS appliances. WOOD FLOORS, formal & casual living & dining. Large downstairs master suite w-garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks. 2nd BEDROOM DOWN w-full bath. Large 3rd bedroom up w-full bath. Fabulous outdoor private courtyard. HOA includes FRONT YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED, plus full access to POOL, FITNESS FACILITY & TENNIS COURTS. Walking distance to beautiful parks, duck pond, city library, restaurants & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4357 Timberglen Road have any available units?
4357 Timberglen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4357 Timberglen Road have?
Some of 4357 Timberglen Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4357 Timberglen Road currently offering any rent specials?
4357 Timberglen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4357 Timberglen Road pet-friendly?
No, 4357 Timberglen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4357 Timberglen Road offer parking?
Yes, 4357 Timberglen Road offers parking.
Does 4357 Timberglen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4357 Timberglen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4357 Timberglen Road have a pool?
Yes, 4357 Timberglen Road has a pool.
Does 4357 Timberglen Road have accessible units?
No, 4357 Timberglen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4357 Timberglen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4357 Timberglen Road has units with dishwashers.

