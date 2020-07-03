Amenities
Gorgeous 1 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment Home
4343 Rosemeade Pkwy. Dallas, TX 75287
KEY FEATURES
Square Footage: 689
Bedrooms: 1 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: Off-Street Parking | Carports $35
Application Fee: $75
Administration Fee: $150
Deposit: $200
Now Available! This gorgeous 1 bed, 1 bath apartment home is for lease today. This apartment is located on the 1st floor steps away from your parking spot(s), and all the upgrades your apartment home comes with like new appliances, updated lighting, wood flooring, granite counters and more! This apartment is a must see, and will be leased soon!
APARTMENT FEATURES
________________________________________
• Wood Flooring
• Granite Countertops
• Designer Lighting
• Two-Inch Blinds
• Stainless Steel or Black Appliances
• Private Patio
• Nest Thermostat
• Washer and Dryer Connections
• Garden Tub
COMMUNITY FEATURES
________________________________________
• Gated Community
• 24 Fitness Center
• Dog Park and Spa
• Internet Café
• Sparkling Swimming Pool
• 24 Hour Emergency On-Site Maintenance
• So much more!