Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport internet cafe dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Gorgeous 1 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment Home

4343 Rosemeade Pkwy. Dallas, TX 75287

KEY FEATURES

Square Footage: 689

Bedrooms: 1 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: Off-Street Parking | Carports $35

Application Fee: $75

Administration Fee: $150

Deposit: $200



Now Available! This gorgeous 1 bed, 1 bath apartment home is for lease today. This apartment is located on the 1st floor steps away from your parking spot(s), and all the upgrades your apartment home comes with like new appliances, updated lighting, wood flooring, granite counters and more! This apartment is a must see, and will be leased soon!



APARTMENT FEATURES

________________________________________

• Wood Flooring

• Granite Countertops

• Designer Lighting

• Two-Inch Blinds

• Stainless Steel or Black Appliances

• Private Patio

• Nest Thermostat

• Washer and Dryer Connections

• Garden Tub

COMMUNITY FEATURES

________________________________________

• Gated Community

• 24 Fitness Center

• Dog Park and Spa

• Internet Café

• Sparkling Swimming Pool

• 24 Hour Emergency On-Site Maintenance

• So much more!