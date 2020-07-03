All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 23 2019 at 7:03 AM

4343 Rosemeade Pkwy

4343 Rosemeade Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4343 Rosemeade Parkway, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment Home
4343 Rosemeade Pkwy. Dallas, TX 75287
KEY FEATURES
Square Footage: 689
Bedrooms: 1 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: Off-Street Parking | Carports $35
Application Fee: $75
Administration Fee: $150
Deposit: $200

Now Available! This gorgeous 1 bed, 1 bath apartment home is for lease today. This apartment is located on the 1st floor steps away from your parking spot(s), and all the upgrades your apartment home comes with like new appliances, updated lighting, wood flooring, granite counters and more! This apartment is a must see, and will be leased soon!

APARTMENT FEATURES
________________________________________
• Wood Flooring
• Granite Countertops
• Designer Lighting
• Two-Inch Blinds
• Stainless Steel or Black Appliances
• Private Patio
• Nest Thermostat
• Washer and Dryer Connections
• Garden Tub
COMMUNITY FEATURES
________________________________________
• Gated Community
• 24 Fitness Center
• Dog Park and Spa
• Internet Café
• Sparkling Swimming Pool
• 24 Hour Emergency On-Site Maintenance
• So much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Rosemeade Pkwy have any available units?
4343 Rosemeade Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 Rosemeade Pkwy have?
Some of 4343 Rosemeade Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Rosemeade Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Rosemeade Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Rosemeade Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 4343 Rosemeade Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 4343 Rosemeade Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 4343 Rosemeade Pkwy offers parking.
Does 4343 Rosemeade Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4343 Rosemeade Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Rosemeade Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 4343 Rosemeade Pkwy has a pool.
Does 4343 Rosemeade Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 4343 Rosemeade Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Rosemeade Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4343 Rosemeade Pkwy has units with dishwashers.

