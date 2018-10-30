4333 GILBERT Avenue 217

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking guest suite hot tub

Beautifully maintained condo in the heart of Oak Lawn. Open floor plan with tall ceilings & pretty hardwoods. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances & ample storage. Master Suite includes large spa-like Bath with soaking tub, shower, storage & custom Elfa walk-in closet. Generous balcony overlooking lush trees. Guest Suite has custom Elfa closet & separate bath. Utility with Washer & Dryer in-unit. Secured & gated entries. Elevator access to 2 assigned parking spots & 1 storage unit. Walk to neighborhood eateries & shops, Turtle Creek & Katy Trail. Easy access to DNT.