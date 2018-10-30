All apartments in Dallas
4333 GILBERT Avenue 217

4333 Gilbert Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4333 Gilbert Ave, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
guest suite
hot tub
Beautifully maintained condo in the heart of Oak Lawn. Open floor plan with tall ceilings & pretty hardwoods. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances & ample storage. Master Suite includes large spa-like Bath with soaking tub, shower, storage & custom Elfa walk-in closet. Generous balcony overlooking lush trees. Guest Suite has custom Elfa closet & separate bath. Utility with Washer & Dryer in-unit. Secured & gated entries. Elevator access to 2 assigned parking spots & 1 storage unit. Walk to neighborhood eateries & shops, Turtle Creek & Katy Trail. Easy access to DNT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 have any available units?
4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 have?
Some of 4333 GILBERT Avenue 217's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 currently offering any rent specials?
4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 pet-friendly?
No, 4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 offer parking?
Yes, 4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 offers parking.
Does 4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 have a pool?
No, 4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 does not have a pool.
Does 4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 have accessible units?
No, 4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 GILBERT Avenue 217 has units with dishwashers.

