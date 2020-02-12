4332 Caruth Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Absolutely magnificent.Rare 3 car garage+2 secure spaces.Fine finishes & hardwood floors.12 inch crown ceiling moldings.Formal living & dining.Elegant study with rich woods.Butler's pantry.Spacious den,kitchen & breakfast area overlooking back patio with summer kitchen,delightful koi pond & fountain.Kitchen has furniture-like cabinetry: SubZero refrigerator,2 dishwashers,warming drawer,6 burner gas range,bar seating for 6 or more.Kitchen is open to den with wall of built-in custom cabinetry & cast stone fireplace.Private master bedroom & fabulous bath with white marble,separate tub & shower, walk-in closets.Media room upstairs allows for great entertaining.Wonderful desk space at upstairs landing of staircase.