Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:11 AM

4332 Caruth Boulevard

4332 Caruth Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4332 Caruth Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75225

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Absolutely magnificent.Rare 3 car garage+2 secure spaces.Fine finishes & hardwood floors.12 inch crown ceiling moldings.Formal living & dining.Elegant study with rich woods.Butler's pantry.Spacious den,kitchen & breakfast area overlooking back patio with summer kitchen,delightful koi pond & fountain.Kitchen has furniture-like cabinetry: SubZero refrigerator,2 dishwashers,warming drawer,6 burner gas range,bar seating for 6 or more.Kitchen is open to den with wall of built-in custom cabinetry & cast stone fireplace.Private master bedroom & fabulous bath with white marble,separate tub & shower, walk-in closets.Media room upstairs allows for great entertaining.Wonderful desk space at upstairs landing of staircase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 Caruth Boulevard have any available units?
4332 Caruth Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4332 Caruth Boulevard have?
Some of 4332 Caruth Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 Caruth Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4332 Caruth Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 Caruth Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4332 Caruth Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4332 Caruth Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4332 Caruth Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4332 Caruth Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4332 Caruth Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 Caruth Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4332 Caruth Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4332 Caruth Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4332 Caruth Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 Caruth Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4332 Caruth Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

