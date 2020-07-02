Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
4331 Bonham Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 6:16 PM
4331 Bonham Street
4331 Bonham Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4331 Bonham Street, Dallas, TX 75229
Royalwood Estate
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
TOTALLY REMODELED NICE QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO BUS LINE. BIG YARD. LAUNDRY ROOM,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES . GREAT LOCATION. GO AND SHOW. PET DEPOSIT IS $250 PER PET.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
250
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4331 Bonham Street have any available units?
4331 Bonham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4331 Bonham Street have?
Some of 4331 Bonham Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4331 Bonham Street currently offering any rent specials?
4331 Bonham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 Bonham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4331 Bonham Street is pet friendly.
Does 4331 Bonham Street offer parking?
No, 4331 Bonham Street does not offer parking.
Does 4331 Bonham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 Bonham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 Bonham Street have a pool?
No, 4331 Bonham Street does not have a pool.
Does 4331 Bonham Street have accessible units?
No, 4331 Bonham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 Bonham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4331 Bonham Street has units with dishwashers.
