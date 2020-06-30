All apartments in Dallas
4330 Holland Avenue

4330 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4330 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Short & long term leases!!Great townhome in AMAZING LOCATION,walking distance from shops & top restaurants on Oaklawn,Whole Foods,Highland Park Village.1st floor has a bedroom w ensuite bathroom & large walkin closet. 2nd floor features kitchen,living & dining area.Kitchen w granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & large pantry,half bath.Living area is light & bright w fireplace, large bay windows, high ceilings &crown molding.A bedroom on 3rd floor w ensuite bathroom.3rd floor master bedroom w ensuite bathroom includes dual sinks,separate shower,jetted tub & large walkin closet.Laundry room w fullsize washer & dryer.Attached 2 car garage.Fabulous fenced in patio!Furnished option available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4330 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4330 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 4330 Holland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4330 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4330 Holland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4330 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4330 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4330 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4330 Holland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4330 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4330 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4330 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 Holland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

