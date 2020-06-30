4330 Holland Avenue

Amenities
Short & long term leases!!Great townhome in AMAZING LOCATION,walking distance from shops & top restaurants on Oaklawn,Whole Foods,Highland Park Village.1st floor has a bedroom w ensuite bathroom & large walkin closet. 2nd floor features kitchen,living & dining area.Kitchen w granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & large pantry,half bath.Living area is light & bright w fireplace, large bay windows, high ceilings &crown molding.A bedroom on 3rd floor w ensuite bathroom.3rd floor master bedroom w ensuite bathroom includes dual sinks,separate shower,jetted tub & large walkin closet.Laundry room w fullsize washer & dryer.Attached 2 car garage.Fabulous fenced in patio!Furnished option available!